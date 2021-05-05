Resident Evil Village Field of View and Vignette Fix Available on PC

Following the one-hour timer workaround for the Resident Evil Village demo, the PC modding community is already hard at work on improving CAPCOM's latest survival horror entry in various ways.

Resident Evil Village does not feature any Field of View slider at all. This is clearly a choice made by the developers to force a narrow perspective and indirectly enhance the game's tension, but it certainly won't be appreciated by many PC users who love to be able to customize their FoV, not to mention all those who have motion sickness issues when the FoV is too low.

Resident Evil Village Demo Timer Workaround Available on PC

Luckily, Nexus Mods user Maceyaface has uploaded a fix that also turns off the game's vignette effect (which reduces brightness on the outer parts of your character's view). However, there are some limitations; predictably, the cutscenes in Resident Evil Village won't be affected by these tweaks.

Features: FoV sliders that update the in-game FoV in real time

Separate FoV sliders for base FoV and zoom FoV

Update agnostic

Remembers last set FoV and auto-sets Known issues/future work: Slow to find initial value when first running mod - Making a proxy DLL version for launch that will resolve this

Annoying to need to open a second program - See above

Cutscenes are zoomed out! - Not much can be done here. The game's cut-scenes are in-engine, and everything shares a single FoV. Just don't set a mental FoV

The screen seems darker - Override the vignette Instructions Download the tool

Extract it somewhere

Start the game

LOAD YOUR SAVE/START THE DEMO

Open the tool

Wait for it to find the FoV values in memory

Slide about the FoV sliders, and your in-game FoV will update in real time!

Resident Evil Village will be released this Friday on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and Google Stadia.