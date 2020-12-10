First Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Extends Field of View Slider on PC
The first Cyberpunk 2077 mod is available on PC, uploaded by 'Jade - LordEmil1' on NexusMods. It's an extended Field of View slider, which improves the range from the existing 70 to 100 FoV to the much larger 30-150 one.
To be honest, the game's default Field of View slider should be more than enough in most cases. We wouldn't recommend playing the game anywhere near 30 or 150 Field of View. Here's how it looks, in case you're wondering...
We expect there will be many Cyberpunk 2077 mods beyond this one in the coming weeks and months, particularly as some modding teams like the one behind WolvenKit are already working on making their The Witcher 3 tools compatible with CD PROJEKT RED's latest creation. Rest assured that we'll strive to let you know about all the most useful ones.
In related news, Cyberpunk 2077 peaked at over one million concurrent players a few hours ago on its launch day. Soon enough, we may get news on its sales across all platforms.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
- Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
- Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
- Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
