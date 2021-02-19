Resident Evil Unofficial Remake Gets New Gameplay Footage

An unofficial Resident Evil remake based on Resident Evil 4 is currently in development, and new gameplay footage has been shared online.

The new footage, shared once again by Residence of Evil on YouTube, looks extremely good, with a very wise usage of RE4's mechanics and assets.

The next RE remake rumored to be in development is the Resident Evil 4 Remake. This remake, which has yet to be announced, was originally in development by M-Two, but it has been revealed earlier this year that the studio's involvement has been significantly reduced. The development has been essentially rebooted, with the remake now in the hands of the series' main development team. As a result, the remake is hardly going to release until 2023.

While this remake will not see the light of day anytime soon, fans of the series' have a lot to look forward to in the near future. Resident Evil Village, the eighth main entry in the series, is launching in May on PC and consoles, and another yet to be revealed new entry in the series, Resident Evil Outrage, is supposedly releasing within one year from Village's launch.