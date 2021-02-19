Resident Evil Unofficial Remake Gets New Gameplay Footage
An unofficial Resident Evil remake based on Resident Evil 4 is currently in development, and new gameplay footage has been shared online.
The new footage, shared once again by Residence of Evil on YouTube, looks extremely good, with a very wise usage of RE4's mechanics and assets.
The next RE remake rumored to be in development is the Resident Evil 4 Remake. This remake, which has yet to be announced, was originally in development by M-Two, but it has been revealed earlier this year that the studio's involvement has been significantly reduced. The development has been essentially rebooted, with the remake now in the hands of the series' main development team. As a result, the remake is hardly going to release until 2023.
While this remake will not see the light of day anytime soon, fans of the series' have a lot to look forward to in the near future. Resident Evil Village, the eighth main entry in the series, is launching in May on PC and consoles, and another yet to be revealed new entry in the series, Resident Evil Outrage, is supposedly releasing within one year from Village's launch.
Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied franchise - Resident Evil Village.
Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed RE7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.
• First-Person Action – Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.
• Familiar Faces and New Foes – Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.
