Resident Evil Outrage Will Be a “Code Veronica Tier” Game; All Protagonists Are Returning Characters – Rumor

Resident Evil Outrage, a Nintendo Switch focused entry in the series originally revealed via a massive leak, is going to be a Code Veronica tier game, according to rumors circulating online.

Speaking on Twitter, Dusk Golem, who correctly revealed information regarding the Resident Evil series in the past, revealed that, while the game is not going to be a numbered entry in the series, it will still be an important title, like Code Veronica.

It's had a higher budget and a lot more dev time than either Rev 1 or 2, for the record it's been in dev for like 4 years & a budget closer to Village's. I think they may not use the Rev name in part because of that. It'll be more like a Code Veronica tier title than anything https://t.co/WcaHcZVMZA — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) February 14, 2021

Dusk Golem also touched upon the main characters of Resident Evil Outrage. Rebecca Chambers, who made her debut in the series in the original Resident Evil, will be one of the main characters as confirmed previously, and the two other protagonists will be both returning characters as well, though the insider hasn't confirmed their identities.

Yes. I first heard about Rev 3 in 2017 that it'd star Rebecca, and I've been updated several times over the years its a Rebecca game still. I'm semi aware of who the 2nd & 3rd protagonists are too, both returning characters, but these lips are zipped for now. https://t.co/jkrqepL93F — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) February 14, 2021

As revealed previously, Resident Evil Outrage is going to be powered by the RE Engine, specifically the Switch compatible version that will also power Monster Hunter Rise. Given the console's specs, the game will not be the best looking Resident Evil game, but it will still look great on Nintendo's console.

Outrage 100% is RE Engine, though the RE Engine that's compatiable with Switch like Monster Hunter Rise is. It won't be the best looking RE game, but it'll still look pretty damn good, especially on Switch. https://t.co/xRJ8fO6rvg — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) February 14, 2021

No matter what type of game it will be, Resident Evil Outrage will be released after Resident Evil Village hits the market. The eighth main entry in the series releases on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on May 7th worldwide.