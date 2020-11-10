Resident Evil Village New Footage Shared Online; Gameplay Is Not Being Shown a Lot to Avoid Complaints About Downgrading

New Resident Evil Village gameplay footage has been shared online, showing more of the game in action.

The new footage has been shared as part of a PlayStation 5 promotional video where professional tennis player Naomi Osaka shares her first gaming experience on the next-generation console.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition New Trailer Shows More Vergil Gameplay

In the new footage, Resident Evil Village doesn't look all that next-gen, but it seems like this is more due to the low-quality of the footage itself, according to Dusk Golem. The insider also revealed that Capcom is still tweaking graphics to achieve the best possible performance on all platforms, and this is the reason why they aren't showing much of the gameplay.

Some are going to comment on the new RE8 vid video quality, one thing is the video quality is ehh all around as it's at a low bitrate & the video is at 30fps. That said, RE8 is still fiddling around with graphic stuff. They're trying to get the best performance on each platform, as well as still doing a graphical upgrade as this wasn't always a mainline title. That probably has a lot to do with why they're resistant to showing gameplay right now, so there aren't complaints of downgrades later to certain things or showing rougher TBD areas.

Resident Evil Village launches next year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S worldwide. A release window has yet to be confirmed.