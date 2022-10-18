Resident Evil Showcase Announced for Thursday, October 20th

CAPCOM suddenly announced a Resident Evil Showcase event to be livestreamed across Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook on Thursday, October 20th at 3 PM PDT / 6 PM EDT / 11 PM BST.

The Japanese publisher said the Resident Evil Showcase will include new footage and information for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and more. The latter part likely refers to Re:Verse, the multiplayer game included with Resident Evil Village. As you might recall, Re:Verse was originally scheduled to drop right alongside Resident Evil Village, then a couple of months later, before CAPCOM took the hint of the harshly negative player feedback and delayed it for over a year to improve the gameplay experience. Re:Verse is currently still slated to release before the end of the year.

As for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, this version of the game is scheduled to launch on October 28th. The package includes a third-person mode, new levels and characters (Lady Dimitrescu, Chris Redfield, and Lord Karl Heisenberg) to the Mercenaries mode, and the Shadows of Rose expansion featuring Rose Winters, the daughter of Resident Evil Village protagonist Ethan Winters, who is now forced to seek a cure for the Megamycete infection that also gives her powers.

Resident Evil 4 Remake, on the other hand, will be released on March 24th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. CAPCOM hasn't shared too much about this remake yet, but they did share a general overview of what they're aiming for.

This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.

The Resident Evil Showcase will take place one day after the highly anticipated Silent Hill Transmission. Needless to say, it will be a great couple of days for horror fans.