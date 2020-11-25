Resident Evil Revelations 3 Will Be a Nintendo Switch “Focused” Game – Rumor
The recently leaked Resident Evil Revelations 3 is going to be a Nintendo Switch focused game, according to a well-known insider.
Speaking on the ResetERA forums, Dusk Golem revealed that the lead platform for Resident Evil Revelations 3 will be the Nintendo Switch. The game is not going to be exclusive to the Nintendo console, however.
The insider also added that this game may not be named Resident Evil Revelations 3, but it will still be part of the series for all intents and purposes.
I sorta' weighed the options, I think long-term people believing there's an Outbreak 3 and it not existing may hurt more than help, but I also got 100% confirmation Outrage is RE switch. It may not be called Rev 3 when it releases, but it is for all intents and purposes, and its the Switch-focused RE game (not Switch exclusive though, it's coming to everything, Switch was the lead platform though). I know you know this, just decided & think it's coming out to the public anyways.
The previous entry in the series, Resident Evil Revelations 2, originally released as an episodic game, before receiving a complete release in March 2015. The game sees the return of Claire Redfield as she investigates together with new character Moira Burton a remote and mysterious island filled with the terrible Afflicted.
The beginning of the Resident Evil Revelations 2 tale sees fan favourite Claire Redfield make a dramatic return. Survivor of the Raccoon City incident depicted in previous Resident Evil games, Claire now works for the anti-bioterrorism organisation Terra Save. Moira Burton is attending her welcome party for Terra Save when unknown armed forces storm the office. Claire and Moira are knocked unconscious and awaken later to find themselves in a dark and abandoned detention facility. Working together, they must find out who took them and to what sinister end. With the terrifying Afflicted enemies waiting around every dark corner, players will need to use their ammo and weapon supply wisely, in classic survival horror style. Will Claire and Moira make it out alive and discover what's led them to being taken to this remote island? Who else will they come across? A story of twists and turns will have players guessing the next step at every turn.
