Resident Evil Revelations 3 Will Be a Nintendo Switch “Focused” Game – Rumor

The recently leaked Resident Evil Revelations 3 is going to be a Nintendo Switch focused game, according to a well-known insider.

Speaking on the ResetERA forums, Dusk Golem revealed that the lead platform for Resident Evil Revelations 3 will be the Nintendo Switch. The game is not going to be exclusive to the Nintendo console, however.

NEO: The World Ends With You Announced For PlayStation 4, Switch

The insider also added that this game may not be named Resident Evil Revelations 3, but it will still be part of the series for all intents and purposes.

I sorta' weighed the options, I think long-term people believing there's an Outbreak 3 and it not existing may hurt more than help, but I also got 100% confirmation Outrage is RE switch. It may not be called Rev 3 when it releases, but it is for all intents and purposes, and its the Switch-focused RE game (not Switch exclusive though, it's coming to everything, Switch was the lead platform though). I know you know this, just decided & think it's coming out to the public anyways.

The previous entry in the series, Resident Evil Revelations 2, originally released as an episodic game, before receiving a complete release in March 2015. The game sees the return of Claire Redfield as she investigates together with new character Moira Burton a remote and mysterious island filled with the terrible Afflicted.