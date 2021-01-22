Resident Evil 7 will be receiving a next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, an insider has claimed.

A lot was expected from yesterday’s Resident Evil showcase, and while many were happy with the new Resident Evil Village announcements, some expected more announcements. Well, from the looks of it, fans of the series can expect more news.

According to well-known Capcom insider and horror enthusiast, Dusk Golem, he’s 100% sure that the publisher didn’t show off its entire hand of Resident Evil cards yesterday. In his tweet, Dusk Golem claims that, among other things, a next-gen update for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is on its way. More details weren’t shared, but it true, this patch will likely improve the game’s visuals and performance on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. In addition, just like Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5 next-gen versions, different visual performance modes are likely to be supported as well.

I know VR was in at some point, I don't know the current status. To do VR they need a consistent performance for motion sickness, I guess to see. There is other things that are 100% happening they for some reason didn't mention here though, like the RE7 Next-Gen patch though. https://t.co/1zNHti0k0x — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2021

Of course, the next-gen patch for Resident Evil 7 is merely a rumor at this point, but Dusk Golem has proven to be quite a reliable source when it comes to Capcom-related info. He was spot on when it comes to the upcoming Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was released for PC and consoles back in 2017.