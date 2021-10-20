Resident Evil 4 VR Gets New 30 Minute Long Gameplay Video

By Francesco De Meo
Resident Evil 4 VR

New Resident Evil 4 VR footage has been shared online, showing more of the game's visuals and new features.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Pocky, provides a very nice overview of the game without spoiling it too much. You can check out the new footage below.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Packs Familiar Sights for Fans of the Games

Resident Evil 4 VR is launching tomorrow, October 21st, exclusively on Oculus Quest 2. The game will feature the same story and setting of the original enhanced by new and unique VR interactions.

Explore the iconic world of Resident Evil 4 in this all-new version, entirely made for VR. Step into the shoes of special agent Leon S. Kennedy on his mission to rescue the U.S. President’s daughter who has been kidnapped by a mysterious cult. Find your way through a rural village in Europe, come face to face with challenging enemies, and uncover secrets and gameplay that have revolutionized the entire survival horror genre. Battle horrific creatures infected by the Las Plagas parasite and face off against aggressive enemies including mind-controlled villagers and discover their connection to Los Illuminados, the cult behind the abduction

Key Features
- New and unique VR interactions that put you in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy, now entirely in first-person.
- Immersive VR environments that pull you into the mysterious world of RE 4.
- Stunning, high-resolution graphics rebuilt for VR.

