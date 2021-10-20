Resident Evil 4 VR Gets New 30 Minute Long Gameplay Video

New Resident Evil 4 VR footage has been shared online, showing more of the game's visuals and new features.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Pocky, provides a very nice overview of the game without spoiling it too much. You can check out the new footage below.

Resident Evil 4 VR is launching tomorrow, October 21st, exclusively on Oculus Quest 2. The game will feature the same story and setting of the original enhanced by new and unique VR interactions.