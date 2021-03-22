Official Resident Evil Village PC Requirements Revealed; RTX 2070 or RX 6700 XT Required for Ray Tracing

The official Resident Evil Village PC requirements have been revealed, including the specs to run the game with Ray Tracing on both AMD and NVIDIA GPUs.

Earlier this month, AMD revealed to have partnered up with Capcom to add Ray Tracing to Resident Evil Village on PC. AMD’s own website stated that players would require at least an RX 6800 XT GPU to make use of the ray tracing features, but based on Capcom’s own specs, the slightly less powerful Radeon RX 6700 XT should also do the trick.

Players packing an NVIDIA GPU will require at least a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU to use ray tracing features. As for the CPU, PC players will require at least an Intel Core i5-7500/Ryzen 3 1200 CPU, whereas a Core i7 8700/Ryzen 5 3600 is being recommended for gaming in 1080p resolution and 60FPS. Interestingly, AMD previously mentioned that players would require a Ryzen 5 1600 CPU.

As noted by the developers for both the minimum and recommended specifications, framerate drops might still occur in graphics-intensive scenes.

In addition to supporting ray tracing features, Village will also support AMD FidelityFX. Down below you’ll find the system requirements as revealed by Capcom (via Steam):

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 ／ AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM ／ AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance): 1080p/60fps. ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required to support ray tracing. System requirements subject to change during game development. RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 ／ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 ／ AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required to support ray tracing. System requirements subject to change during game development.

Resident Evil Village is releasing on May 7 for PC and consoles.