Resident Evil 4 Remake Shows Off the Infamous Village Section, Merchant, and Much More

The much-anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake arrives in less than six months, and yet, Capcom has shared surprisingly little footage of the game. A couple quick teasers has been it. Thankfully, today during a new Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom gave us a better taste. First up, we have a chunk of gameplay, that provides a look at a creepy new area and some particularly grotesque Ganados, but ultimately, the big reveal is a full look at the infamous Village survival section.

In some ways, things haven’t changed, as Leon is still throwing spin-kicks and dropping one-liners and the Chainsaw Man returns, but there are also new elements. Enemies can now grab onto you and attack in new ways, and Leon can fight back with new traps and a knife parry (that's powerful enough to block a chainsaw). We also get a first look at the Merchant, who will now trade you special items for gems, and crafting elements. You can check out the Resident Evil 4 gameplay, below.

But that’s not all! Capcom also provided a new Resident Evil 4 story trailer that provides our first good look at a number of classic characters, including Ada, Ashley, and yes, Ramon Salazar. It seems the RE4 remake is sticking closer to the source material than you might think! You can watch the trailer, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with the new version of Resident Evil 4? Here’s Capcom on their goals for the anticipated project…

“This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.

Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of grueling survival horror and rescue.”

Capcom has also revealed two Resident Evil special editions (prices for them have not yet been revealed). The Deluxe Edition includes 4 unique skins (including a DmC-inspired one), deluxe weapons, visual filters, amongst other digital goodies.

The Collector's Edition includes a Steelbook case, "extra DLC pack," soundtrack, artbook, poster, Leon statue, and carrying box.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake hits PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on March 24, 2023 (those who buy on PS4 can upgrade to PS5 for free). Pre-orders are open as of today.