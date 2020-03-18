Resident Evil 3 Remake Puzzles Will Be More Realistic; Hospital Has Been Expanded Considerably

Resident Evil 3 Remake will expand on the original considerably, and all aspects of the game will be changed to reflect on this.

As reported on ResetEra, a big hands-on preview has been published on the latest issue of Game Informer magazine, which also confirmed that puzzles will be more realistic and believable to fit into the new setting. The Hospital has also been expanded, and it is now a network of rooms featuring several lock and key puzzles that make everything feel like a classic entry in the series.

Game Informer also revealed that Carlo will be able to hit enemies when performing a perfect dodge. Hunters will also be more difficult to kill, as it will take two handgun magazines to kill. They will also attack players in packs, something that will make them even more dangerous.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches in less than a month worldwide, but fans of the series will be able to try out the game soon thanks to the playable demo that will be released tomorrow, March 19th.

As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr. Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr. Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 3rd.