New Resident Evil 2 Remake PC Mod ‘Fixes’ 30FPS Animations of Distant Zombies

Modder ‘WT3WD’ has released a new mod for the PC version of Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 Remake which unlocks the animations of distant zombies.

Although Resident Evil 2 Remake supports both 60fps and unlocked framerates on PC, the animations of distant zombies remain locked to 30fps. The animation framerate of zombies drops when moving away from them and this has most probably been implemented to safe recourses. Judging from posts on social media and Steam, this ‘optimization’ is being experienced as rather annoying, and luckily, there’s now a mod that addresses the lower FPS of distant zombies.

The mod is compatible with Resident Evil 2 Remake’s most recent #5 update and currently offers a 60fps mode and variable framerate mode.

Those interested can download the “Zombies at a distance less frequently” mod via Nexusmods.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The remake was released last year and Capcom is currently working on Resident Evil 3 Remake.