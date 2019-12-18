Minimum Resident Evil 3 Remake PC Requirements Announced; Same Specs Required as Resident Evil 2 Remake

Capcom has announced the minimum Resident Evil 3 Remake PC requirements ahead of the remake’s release next year, and these specs won't surprise you.

Officially announced during Sony’s State of Play livestream earlier this month, Resident Evil 3 Remake is released for PC and consoles on April 3rd, 2020. While the release is still some months away, Capcom has already announced the minimum PC requirements through the game’s new Steam page. As might have been expected, the minimum requirements are on par with the requirements for this year’s Resident Evil 2 Remake. The recommended PC requirements have yet to be announced, but should be in line with those of Resident Evil 2 as well.

Minimum Resident Evil 3 Remake PC Requirements Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Resident Evil 3 Remake releases next year on April 3 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon: Nemesis! Also includes Resident Evil Resistance, a new 1 vs 4 online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe.