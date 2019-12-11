Resident Evil 2 Remake New Achievement Hints At Possible New Content

Resident Evil 2 Remake may be getting new content in the future.

Following the Resident Evil 3 Remake announcement, a new Steam achievement has been added to the game. The achievement mentions a letter left by Jill Valentine, and it cannot be obtained in the current version of the game.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Next Update To Add Photo Mode, Plenty Of Fixes

Capcom has yet to make an official announcement regarding, but it's likely, at this point, that something new is coming to RE2 Remake in preparation for the release of the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The RE2 Remake has been released earlier this year to commercial and critical acclaim. The game is an extremely faithful recreation of the original.

Resident Evil 2 is a polished, respectful remake of a survival horror classic that probably would have benefitted from a slightly more daring approach. Hints of a braver revamp are sprinkled throughout, but it doesn’t take the risks necessary to join the canon of truly great video game remakes. Make no mistake though, if you loved the original Resident Evil 2, you’ll likely love the remake, and new players who can tolerate a few old-school quirks ought to have a gruesome good time as well.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We will let you know if new content is indeed coming to the game as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.