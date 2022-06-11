Resident Evil 2 PC Requirements Are Going Up with the Next-Gen Patch

CAPCOM announced yesterday that the minimum requirements of the PC version of Resident Evil 2 will be going up with an upcoming 'upgrade patch' due to be released soon.

Minimum requirements:

■OS

Before：WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

After：WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required) ■DirectX

Before：Version 11

After：Version 12 ■Graphics

Before：

NVIDIA® GeForce® GeForce GTX 760

or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x

After：

NVIDIA® GeForce® GeForce GTX 960

or AMD Radeon™ RX 460

Resident Evil 2, alongside Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7, is due to get a next-gen update patch.

Developed using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, all three titles will tout cutting-edge features including ray tracing, high frame rate and 3D audio to enhance the immersion of the award-winning experiences. For PlayStation 5 players, all three titles also feature engaging DualSense™ support for Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.

Given that all three games were recently uploaded to the PlayStation Network servers, chances are the next-gen patch will drop soon, possibly right after the Capcom Digital Showcase (scheduled to air on Monday, June 13th at 3 PM Pacific Time).

The Resident Evil 2 remake dropped in January 2019, garnering rave reviews. Our own Nathan Birch gave it an 8.5 out of 10.

Resident Evil 2 is a polished, respectful remake of a survival horror classic that probably would have benefitted from a slightly more daring approach. Hints of a braver revamp are sprinkled throughout, but it doesn’t take the risks necessary to join the canon of truly great video game remakes. Make no mistake though, if you loved the original Resident Evil 2, you’ll likely love the remake, and new players who can tolerate a few old-school quirks ought to have a gruesome good time as well.

The game's sales were also excellent. CAPCOM's latest update puts them at 9.6 million units, which makes it the third best-selling game ever made by the studio after Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (10.8 million units) and the unreachable Monster Hunter World (18 million units).