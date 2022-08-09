Reputable Leaker Appears to be Teasing Something Related to Alone in the Dark

Reputable leaker ‘The Snitch’ has taken to Twitter with yet another cryptic tweet, seemingly teasing Alone in the Dark.

The leaker, who became active some months ago, has proven to be quite reliable. He/she first proved to be spot on with information about Sony’s State of Play, the Summer Game Fest, and Microsoft’s Xbox Showcase. In addition, he/she correctly hinted at a Crisis Core Remake announcement, and most recently, the leaker shared information about the release date of God of War Ragnarok.

On Twitter, the leaker seems to be on something once more, and based on the cryptic message, it appears to be related to the Alone in the Dark franchise.

“Being afraid of the dark is what keeps most of us alive”, the leaker tweeted some hours ago. This quote is taken directly from the 2005 Alone in the Dark movie featuring Christian Slater, Tara Reid, and Stephen Dorff.

As expected, fans are now speculating that this cryptic tease is indeed related to an announcement regarding the Alone in the Dark series with the last major game releasing for PC, Xbox 360, Wii, and PS3 back in 2008. The game was officially announced in 2016.

Taking inspiration from the presentation style and structure of a number of acclaimed and globally popular TV action dramas, Alone in the Dark is split into distinct episodes in a season-style format. Eden Games has departed from the typical ten hour game based on film-style scripts and structures and focuses on TV-season format in order to deliver a constant sustained pace and high level of narrative intensity. “Our new format for Alone in the Dark greatly enhances the pace and tension, keeping players permanently hooked into the engrossing story surrounding the mysteries of Central Park and beyond,” said David Nadal back in 2006, then Game Director at Eden Games. “You barely have time to breathe before the next cliffhanger hits you…”

With THQ Nordic owning the franchise since 2018, and the publisher airing a showcase later this week, the leaker’s tweet might indeed be related to this horror series. As always, take this information with a pinch of salt for now as nothing has been confirmed in any way just yet.

We’ll update you as soon as more information on this matter comes in.