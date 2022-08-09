Menu
Company

Reputable Leaker Appears to be Teasing Something Related to Alone in the Dark

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 9, 2022
alone in the dark game

Reputable leaker ‘The Snitch’ has taken to Twitter with yet another cryptic tweet, seemingly teasing Alone in the Dark.

The leaker, who became active some months ago, has proven to be quite reliable. He/she first proved to be spot on with information about Sony’s State of Play, the Summer Game Fest, and Microsoft’s Xbox Showcase. In addition, he/she correctly hinted at a Crisis Core Remake announcement, and most recently, the leaker shared information about the release date of God of War Ragnarok.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Release Date Announced by SEGA

On Twitter, the leaker seems to be on something once more, and based on the cryptic message, it appears to be related to the Alone in the Dark franchise.

“Being afraid of the dark is what keeps most of us alive”, the leaker tweeted some hours ago. This quote is taken directly from the 2005 Alone in the Dark movie featuring Christian Slater, Tara Reid, and Stephen Dorff.

As expected, fans are now speculating that this cryptic tease is indeed related to an announcement regarding the Alone in the Dark series with the last major game releasing for PC, Xbox 360, Wii, and PS3 back in 2008. The game was officially announced in 2016.

Taking inspiration from the presentation style and structure of a number of acclaimed and globally popular TV action dramas, Alone in the Dark is split into distinct episodes in a season-style format. Eden Games has departed from the typical ten hour game based on film-style scripts and structures and focuses on TV-season format in order to deliver a constant sustained pace and high level of narrative intensity.

“Our new format for Alone in the Dark greatly enhances the pace and tension, keeping players permanently hooked into the engrossing story surrounding the mysteries of Central Park and beyond,” said David Nadal back in 2006, then Game Director at Eden Games. “You barely have time to breathe before the next cliffhanger hits you…”

With THQ Nordic owning the franchise since 2018, and the publisher airing a showcase later this week, the leaker’s tweet might indeed be related to this horror series. As always, take this information with a pinch of salt for now as nothing has been confirmed in any way just yet.

We’ll update you as soon as more information on this matter comes in.

Products mentioned in this post

God of War
USD 5

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order