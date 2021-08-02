Report Highlights Roadmap For Apple Silicon Transition, Includes Mac Pro and Mac mini

Apple announced back in 2020 that it will fully transition from Intel chips to its custom silicon in two years. While the transition period was determined by the company itself. there is no progress bar to see the degree of transition. Now, a new report has been published which details that Apple would completely shift to its custom silicon by November 2022.

Apple Will Fully Transition to Its Custom Silicon By November 2022

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman shares that Apple will “barely hit its two-year timeline” when it comes to transitioning from Intel chips to its custom processors. At this point in time, we have only seen the M1 chip in the company's entry-level MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, 24-inch iMac, and the iPad Pro. Since the first Apple Silicon arrived in November of last year, the transition is expected to be completed by November 2022.

Furthermore, Gurman also coins that Apple's M1X chips are still expected to arrive in the "coming months." Moreover, the high-end Mac mini will arrive soon after that. If Apple is strict with its plans, we will see the transition complete by the end of next year. Speaking of transition, Apple will also launch a redesigned Mac Pro with a smaller design later this year.

Apple is also working on a new MacBook Air model which will feature MagSafe support. The machine is said to arrive next year in several color options. Gurman also reassured that Apple is planning to update the current Intel Mac Pro with Intel Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 workstation CPUs. On the contrary, the upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro will feature a smaller design, cutting half the size of the current Mac Pro.

There you have it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as we have further information. Share your insights about Apple Silicon and how do you like the transition? Let us know in the comments section below.