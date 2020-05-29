Apple Is Now Selling Refurbished iPhone XR Models Through Its Online Store – Pricing Starts at $499

It has been nearly two years since the iPhone XR was first introduced by Apple and it quickly cemented its position as the best-selling smartphone in the world for 2019. From the looks of it, the company isn’t ready to discontinue it yet because refurbished iPhone XR models can now be purchased from Apple’s online store, giving you significant savings in return.

All Refurbished iPhone XR Models Come Carrier Unlocked and Without a SIM, so You Can Activate Them With Any Carrier You Wish

All capacity variants of the iPhone XR are available from Apple. However, if you want the fully-decked-out version; the one that touts 256GB of internal memory, that’s only available in the color black for now. While that won’t be a bother for some people, a few customers do prefer carrying a handset in a unique finish. To remind you, the iPhone XR launched back in 2018 with a starting price of $749, so looking at how things are, this is a major discount. Given below are the pricing tiers in case you’re looking to pick one up.

Stunning iOS 14 Concept Imagines Widgets on Home Screen and Why We Need Them

64GB storage model: $499, down from $599

128GB storage model: $539, down from $649

256GB storage model: $629, down from $749

According to more details, Apple states that all refurbished iPhone XR models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new white box, and all manuals and accessories are included. The best thing about this purchase is that Apple’s qualified staff will also install a fresh battery and replace the outer shell, practically handing you a new model in the process.

All refurbished iPhone XR models also come with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device. If you wish to extend that warranty period, you can purchase AppleCare+ at a rate of $149 or $7.99 per month. If you want something more powerful, you can pick up the iPhone 11 starting at $699, that is if you want to retain features like improved battery life, Face ID, and futuristic design.

Then again, if you’re the kind of customer who doesn’t mind losing out on Face ID and doesn’t get bothered if the smartphone sports an older-looking shell, then the $399 2020 iPhone SE will suit your needs perfectly.

News Source: Apple’s refurbished online store