Red Dead Redemption 2 VR Now Available on PC Through Fan Mod

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod lets PC players really immerse themselves in the shoes of protagonist Arthur Morgan. Developed by Luke Ross, the author of the GTA V VR mod, it can be used with all major VR headsets available on the PC market. According to Ross, it has been tested 'extensively' on NVIDIA graphics cards, though the same cannot be said for AMD graphics cards partly due to the Great GPU Shortage.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod is currently in Early Access, and you'll have to become a Patreon supporter for Luke Ross in order to get it. Once that's done, you can go to this post where you'll find detailed download and install instructions.

When I decided to try my hand at RDR2, I knew that I was in for my hardest endeavor of this kind. The game is much more advanced than GTA V from a technical point of view, and the graphics API it supports (Vulkan and DX12) are similarly more complex than DX11, on which GTA V was based. I had to create a whole new framework for VR injection: basically everything I had built for GTA V mod was now useless and needed rewriting from scratch. I decided to take the plunge though, and about six months ago I stopped taking new contracts altogether with my main freelance developer activity. Since then I've been working full time on this project, and if you guys are willing to support me it is my wish to keep doing so for the foreseeable future. My intention is to keep improving this new RDR2 mod, as always listening closely to what you users and fans suggest, request and would like to see.

The folks at Upload VR captured some gameplay of the Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod; you can watch that below. The mod is expected to improve over time, and Ross said he may even turn to convert other triple-A games like Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Watch Dogs: Legion, or Assassin's Creed Valhalla eventually.