PS VR2 Output Halved by Sony After Underwhelming Pre-Orders

A Bloomberg report published today reveals that Sony has halved its PS VR2 output for this quarter. As you may recall, in October, a previous Bloomberg article said Sony was betting on the PS VR2 launch to be large by preparing two million units to be available by March.

Since then, the disappointing pre-orders have led the Japanese company to reconsider, effectively cutting in half the planned shipments for this quarter to just one million units. For the next fiscal year running from April 2023 to March 2024, Sony forecasts shipments for another 1.5 million PS VR2 units.

Pre-orders going slow shouldn't have come as a surprise to Sony, though. PS VR2 has cutting-edge hardware, but it's also very pricey, costing way more than the first PlayStation VR and more than the PS5 itself, with a recommended price of $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99.

The new Virtual Reality headset also doesn't exactly feature a killer launch line-up, which is yet another reason for consumers to wait and see. On February 22nd, new owners of PS VR2 will be able to choose between the following games:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc.)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

Last but not least, PS VR2 does not support backward compatibility with PS VR titles, and it won't be compatible with PC for a long time.