Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets NVIDIA DLSS Support With Update 1.27

The Red Dead Redemption 2 1.27 update is now live on PC, introducing new features and new content for Red Dead Online.

The update adds NVIDIA DLSS support to the game, allowing for better performance at high resolution with different quality settings. Also included in the update is new content for Red Dead Online such as new jobs, crimes, clothing, and much more.

Catch the full Red Dead Redemption 2 1.27 update notes below.

Blood Money Seek out Guido Martelli in San Denis for new jobs Martelli is seeking to recover a valuable commodity known as Capitale. If you can find and return it, Martelli will reward you with access to more worthwhile criminal opportunities.

Crimes Embark on Crimes either as a lone gun or with a full Posse of cutthroats alongside you. As you traverse the plains in Free Roam, you may hear of unlocked Homesteads and vulnerable Camps, ripe for the picking and begging to be relieved of a Capitale stash.

Opportunities Accumulating enough Capitale for Guido Martelli will reveal Opportunities. These are dispatched by Martelli in a scheme to stifle a rising Lemoyne senator who is disrupting Bronte operations throughout the region. Each Opportunity can reveal various approaches to the task at hand — listen into nearby conversations or look out for important targets to uncover new paths to completion and weaken this politician’s position by bringing each of the three Jewels of the West to Martelli. The first of three Opportunities is available on July 13, while two more will unveil themselves in time.

The Quick Draw Club The Quick Draw Club is a series of four distinct rapid-fire passes, arriving in consecutive installments over the coming months. Each pass will cost 25 Gold Bars, all of which you’ll earn back by completing the Pass’ 25 Ranks. As an added bonus, players who purchase all four passes will receive the upcoming Halloween Pass 2 for free.

New Clothing, Returning Pass Items, and More In response to your feedback, the Skill and Satchel Pamphlets previously released via the Outlaw Pass — such as unlocking the ability to Fast Travel from a Wilderness Camp — will be placed on general sale at the Fence. Plus, over the coming weeks and months, some of the most stylish and oft-requested clothing items from Outlaw Passes No. 2 and No. 3 return for players who were unable to obtain them — including Outfits worn by the legendary members of the Van der Linde Gang like Marston’s outfit, The Clelland, Arthur’s Haraway outfit, the Dedham outfit worn by Bill Williamson, and Javier’s The Zapatero outfit.

NVIDIA DLSS Support Requires an RTX graphics card



Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide