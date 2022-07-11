Menu
Company

Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen PS5/XSX Updates Have Reportedly Also Been Shelved

Nathan Birch
Jul 11, 2022
Red Dead Redemption 2

Last week reports emerged from reliable sources that remasters of the original Red Dead Redemption and Grant Theft Auto IV had been shelved or outright canceled. A disappointing development, but perhaps understandable from a business standpoint, given the near-disastrous response to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Unfortunately, according the latest rumors, Rockstar’s canceling of side-projects has extended further to include the next-gen console updates of Red Dead Redemption 2.

This rumor comes courtesy of Tez2, the original source of the GTA IV and RDR remaster cancelation leak. When a user on the GTAForums asked whether the Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen upgrades had also been canned, Tez2 responded with the following

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Red Dead Redemption 2 New Mod Brings Adds AMD FSR 2.0 Support For Massive Performance and Visual Improvements

"Yes. I've heard about those a long time ago. As well as their plan to come up with an Enhanced Rockstar Editor. All canceled/halted by now."

Take this with a grain of salt for now, but Tez2 has already shown they have the goods on this particular subject. If this is indeed the case, it’s truly disappointing. It’s one thing for Rockstar to abandon projects that were never officially hinted at (GTA IV and RDR remakes), but I think most people expected we’d eventually get some sort of PS5/Xbox Series X/S update for Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar’s western is still one of the best-looking games of all time, but it appears notably blurry on console (for whatever reason, I find the lack of resolution and 30fps performance more noticeable with this game than most). One of the best games of the past generation with over 40 million in sales is being artificially held back for no particularly good reason.

That said, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. Rockstar has already announced Red Dead Online support will largely wind down as the company fully focuses on Grand Theft Auto VI development.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. What are your thoughts on this? Were you still holding out hope for proper next-gen console updates?

Products mentioned in this post

Red Dead Redemption 2
USD 28
Xbox Series X
USD 500

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order