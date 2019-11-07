Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Patch 1.14 Brings Fixes For Crashing Issues

A new patch is now live for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC, introducing fixes for some very annoying issues.

The 1.14 patch, which is around 3GB big, introduces fixes for the crashing issues that many are experiencing due to anti-virus software. The Rockstar Launcher has also been updated recently to fix these issues, but it's not yet clear if they have been fixed for the majority of players.

RDR2 Patch 1.14 Release Notes Improvements to address issues that resulted in Red Dead Redemption 2 crashing due to Anti-Virus software.

RDR2 has been released this week on PC, but the launch hasn't been particularly smooth, due to the already mentioned crashing issues. Despite this, modders already started working on the game, and a ray tracing shader has already been released.

I suppose it's nothing new that ReShade works on almost every game, but continued efforts on the developer's side made it available on Vulkan and DirectX 12, the two modes of RDR2. I've tested the 4.4.1 version from the official website and hooray, it works! What also works now, is the Ray Tracing shader as can be seen above. Rockstar Games might have decided against Ray Tracing in their game, but we can add it ourselves no problem =)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.