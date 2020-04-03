Last year's Computex brought us the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo. It was their first iteration of the dual-screen laptop, but it definitely wasn't optimized for gamers. The highest-end model featured a 4K screen with only an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q. Now, ROG has seen what they could improve on with the dual-screen design and have catered it towards gamers. ROG revealed the Zephyrus Duo 15, the dual-screen laptop catered toward gamers featuring an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER with a refresh rate of 300Hz if you opt to go with the 1080p display, but a 4K display is also offered on this model.

Impressive Specifications Including 8 Cores With A RTX 2080 Super And 48 GB Of RAM

The laptop has quite the impressive resumé of specifications with up to 8 cores with the Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake i9-10980HK, and up to an RTX 2080 SUPER. It also features a very fast RAM with speeds up to 3200MHz and a maximum capacity of up to 48 GB of memory with a combination of onboard RAM and SO-DIMM memory. Two nimble NVM Express PCIe x4 SSDs run in RAID 0 to provide plenty of high-speed storage. The dual-drive array makes the whole system feel more responsive, with lightning-fast load times for quick access to all your data. With up to 2TB of capacity, you can carry a formidable game library and professional portfolio wherever you go. You may notice that the internals are quite powerful, but ROG uses its liquid metal thermal paste to keep it cool.

ASUS ROG Unveils The Spring 2020 Laptop Collection Featuring Over 6 Different Models – Making 300Hz Refresh Rate An Industry Standard







We all know the internals are quite impressive, but the stars of the show are the displays on this laptop. The main display gives you the option between an ultra-fast 300MHz display with a 3ms response time and G-Sync or a 4K panel with 100% Adobe RGB coverage. This caters to both gamers and professional creatives with the options above, but the showstopper is the second display above the keyboard. The second monitor features a resolution of 3840 x 1100 which is pretty much 4K just half the height because it is above the keyboard. It is 14.1 inches large with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Another feature that makes more user friendly is that the display tilts up to 13 degrees to make the viewing angle better.





The design is made of a blend of magnesium and aluminum. It is quite slim for all that it is packing with dimensions of 36 x 26.8 x 2.1 cm. The weight of this beast is 2.4kg which is 5.3 lbs, so it is not the lightest, but it makes for it with all the features. The design is quite sleek and features ROG's signature eye with a dark silver color. This laptop features many ports and a large battery to power through your day. Users have the option to switch between performance and power saver mode. Another feature that is not seen on many other laptops is that you can charge your laptop through the USB port if you have a portable battery around.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is slated to be released during May of 2020, but no information covering the pricing has been released. We can expect this system to be quite expensive with the RTX mobility cards and the dual displays. This definitely is not for everybody, but some people will find excellent use out of the second display, justifying the high price that will come with it. Additional coverage on the rest of the ROG laptop line is available here.