Razer Unveils Its Fleet Of Wireless Peripherals Powered By Its HyperSpeed Technology – Features The BlackShark V2 Pro, DeathAdder V2 Pro, & BlackWidow V3 Pro

Razer, a leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the launch of the new Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, DeathAdder V2 Pro, and BlackWidow V3 Pro, creating a fleet of flagship wireless peripherals with state-of-the-art gaming performance and total freedom of movement. Gamers can now enjoy their favorite games unhindered by cords, with the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology maintaining a stable, fast connection. Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless uses optimized data protocols, and an Adaptive Frequency Technology to increase transmission speeds and stability, delivering the lowest wireless latency of just 195μs, 25% faster than other wireless technologies. With Razer HyperSpeed enabled mice tested and trusted by esports players around the world, Razer HyperSpeed is now also being implemented into Razer’s flagship esports headset and most popular gaming keyboard.

An Upgrade To The BlackShark V2 With Zero Wires - 24 Hour Battery Life And 12 Meter Range

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro takes the game-changing advances in audio and microphone technology found in the recently released Razer BlackShark V2 and improves upon them with a new microphone housing and additional speaker chamber. Powered by Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, the headset delivers lossless immersive audio for low-latency wireless gaming, with up to 24 hours of battery life and 12 meters of wireless range.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro uses the same Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers that debuted in the multi-award-winning Razer BlackShark V2. Now with an additional speaker chamber, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro delivers even brighter, clearer audio, with individually tuned high, mid, and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange, and powerful bass. Complemented by THX Spatial Audio with Game Profiles, bringing 360-degree immersive audio that delivers a competitive edge to gamers, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is the definitive wireless esports headset.

Featuring the all-new 9.9mm Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic​, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro delivers ultra-clear voice quality for team comms, even in the heat of battle. With improved voice isolation, rejecting more ambient noise from the back and sides, increased sensitivity for a greater low-frequency response, and an optimized housing for added clarity and accurate voice pick-up, your teammates are sure to hear every word you say.

For long play sessions and uninterrupted immersion, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is lightweight yet durable at just 320g and has a closed earcup design with plush leatherette-lined ear cushions for excellent passive noise cancellation​ to block out unwanted external sounds. Equipped with ultra-soft memory foam ear cushions to greatly reduce the headset’s clamping force, the ear cushions and headband use FlowKnit fabric, a breathable weave that reduces sweat and heat build-up at the contact points. This winning combination makes the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro the ultimate wireless gaming headset.

The DeathAdder Has Been Perfected Over The Last 14 Years With This Model Featuring HyperSpeed Wireless Technology

First released in 2006, with over 10 million mice shipped worldwide, the acclaimed DeathAdder is Razer’s most popular gaming mouse line, trusted by world-class esports athletes. Retaining the unique ergonomic shape of the DeathAdder, the king of mice finally sees the much-anticipated upgrade to Razer HyperSpeed Wireless.

The DeathAdder V2 Pro offers 3 modes of connection with up to 120 hours battery life via Bluetooth, 70 hours via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for ultra-low latency, or plugged in via its Razer Speedflex cable so users can continue to game while charging. All this is achieved within an 88g midweight design, without the need for a honeycomb shell. Housed within the DeathAdder V2 Pro are the newly upgraded 2nd Gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches for crisper, tactile clicks with no risk of unintended double-clicks. Ultra-fast and reliable, these optical switches are rated for 70 million clicks, the highest of any gaming mouse on the market.

Each of the DeathAdder V2 Pros 8 programmable buttons can be customized through Razer Synapse 3, with storage space for up to 5 on-board memory profiles for instant access anywhere. The DeathAdder V2 Pro is also charge-compatible with the Razer Mouse Dock Chroma (sold separately), the perfect upgrade to your RGB battle station. Combined with the intelligent Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor, injection-molded side grips, and 100% PTFE mouse feet, the DeathAdder V2 Pro is the undisputed choice for the serious gamer.

The Final Piece To A Cable-Free Setup - All The Great Features With A 200 Hour Battery Life

The BlackWidow V3 Pro is the latest addition to the world-renowned BlackWidow family and Razer's first wireless gaming keyboard. Now weaponized with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro brings the legacy of the BlackWidow family to a cable-free gaming set-up with a battery life of up to 200 hours, improved Razer Mechanical Switches and Doubleshot ABS keycaps, making the BlackWidow V3 Pro the keyboard of choice for an uncluttered gaming desktop.

The BlackWidow V3 Pro features improved Razer Mechanical Switches, with a new transparent switch housing for brighter Razer Chroma RGB. Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches are now quieter, with silicon sound dampeners in every key for a silent gaming experience. With upgraded Doubleshot ABS Keycaps, extremely resistant to wear from continuous use, each switch is rated for an 80 million keystroke lifespan, providing reliable, responsive action in the fiercest battles.

The BlackWidow V3 Pro comes with a solid, durable aluminum frame and features dedicated media keys with a multi-function digital dial and a plush wrist rest for long term gaming and typing comfort. With three connection modes accessible via a side switch, the BlackWidow V3 Pro can be connected to multiple devices either over Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, via the detachable USB-C cable, or paired through Bluetooth with up to 3 devices – making it the most versatile BlackWidow ever.

The Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is available for $179.99, and the Razer Deathadder V2 Pro is available for $129.99. The Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro is available for $229.99. All of these peripherals are great options for someone looking for a premium keyboard, mouse, or headset.