Razer Announces New PlayStation 5 Kaira Headsets and Quick Charging Stand

Razer has announced the expansion of its PS5 headsets with the new Kaira and Kaira Pro wireless headsets alongside the all-new Quick Charging stand.

Both the Kaira and Kaira Pro headsets have already become available for Xbox, but Razer’s headset line is now also arriving for Sony’s next-gen console.

Both the wireless Kaira and Kaira Pro match the color design of the PS5, complete with signature blue accents. Like the Kaira Pro for Xbox, its PS5 counterpart offers a dual-mic setup, allowing users to either use the detachable supercardioid mic or built-in microphone. Both Kaira headsets for PS5 can connect through USB-C or Bluetooth.

“The Razer Kaira Pro Dual Wireless Headset with Haptics unleashes true console immersion”, the official press release from Razer reads. “It is Razer’s first wireless headset made for PlayStation 5 that is powered by Razer HyperSense, an intelligent haptics technology that delivers rich, lifelike touch sensory feedback based on audio cues, allowing gamers to submerge their senses in full tactile gameplay. The Razer Kaira Pro is equipped with the tried-and-true Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers for absolute clarity while being light enough to ensure comfort over long periods of use.”

We’ve included a table highlighting the features and differences between the Kaira and Kaira Pro down below.

COMPATIBILITY Razer Kaira Pro PS5, PS4, PC, Mobile Razer Kaira PS5, PS4, PC, Mobile CONNECTIVITY Wireless

2.4 GHz USB-C Dongle & Bluetooth Wireless

2.4 GHz USB-C Dongle & Bluetooth RAZER™ HYPERSENSE No Yes RAZER™ TRIFORCE TITANIUM 50MM DRIVERS No Yes RAZER™ HYPERCLEAR MIC Yes

(Non-Detachable Cardioid) Yes

(Detachable Supercardioid) RAZER™ SMARTSWITCH Yes Yes RAZER™ CHROMA RGB No Yes EAR CUSHIONS Flowknit Memory Foam Plush Leatherette Memory Foam METAL ACCENTS No Yes BATTERY LIFE Up to 30 Hours Up to 50/11 Hours (Without/With Lighting/Haptics On)

The Razer Kaira is available now via Razer.com and select retailers for $99.99 USD. The Kaira Pro starts shipping next month for $199.99 USD with pre-orders kicking off on November 30th via Razer.com and authorized retailers.

Also announced today are Razer's new Quick Charging Stands that match Sony's PS5 design. The stands are available as of today in white, black, and red for $39.99 USD through Razer.com and select retailers.