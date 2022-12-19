Razer’s Quick Charging Stand is a More Stylish Alternative to Sony’s Own PS5 Controller Charger

We tested Razer's PlayStation 5 DualSense quick charging stand to compare it with Sony's own DualSense charging cradle. Does Razer's offering match up against Sony's official charger?

We recently tested HyperX’s ChargePlay Duo controller charging station for PlayStation 5, and although Sony's own offering clearly had the edge when it comes to aesthetics, we were quite happy with the versatility that HyperX's charger offered. Enter the visually-appealing Razer Quick Charging Stand.

Razer's Stylish Quick Charging Stand for the PS5 DualSense with Razer logo

Razer released its PS5 DualSense chargers earlier this year. Initially, the charging cradle came in three color designs, but at the moment of writing, there are a total of six colors available, including white, black, red, pink, purple, and blue. These color designs perfectly match the colors of the different DualSense designs, and with the offering's from the competition only coming in standard white (including Sony's official charger), some consider this quite a plus.

Aside from matching the design of the different DualSense color variations, Razer's charging cradle is a great-looking accessory. It's visually appealing, well-built, and sturdy. The stand packs enough weight to keep it steady on a surface. DualSense placement is easy and the controller basically slides automatically when placed on the cradle. In addition, like HyperX's DualSense charger, the Razer Quick Charging Stand uses a USB-C to USB-A cable for power. This makes Razer's offering more versatile than Sony's charger - just connect the charger to a USB port on the back of your PS5 (or any other powered USB-A port) and you're set.

Razer Quick Charging Stand in black with DualSense Controller

Charging an empty DualSense battery is on par with Sony’s own cradle and rival offerings - it takes roughly three hours to fully charge a controller.

Although a great charging cradle, PS5 owners looking to charge two DualSense controllers simultaneously will be disappointed that Razer's outing can only fit a single DualSense controller. In addition, with its $39.99 price tag, it's also more expensive than rival offerings.

Those, however, who don't mind paying a little bit more for a single controller charger, won't go wrong with Razer's gorgeous PS5 DualSense charging cradle.

* sample provided by the manufacturer