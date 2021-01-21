Razer Naga X MMO Gaming Mouse Out Now, Available for $79.99

A new gaming mouse specifically geared towards Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games, the Razer Naga X, became available for purchase today, priced at $79.99.

This is the latest addition to the Naga family of gaming mice peripherals and it's the lightest one yet, as detailed below. The mouse also features on-board memory storage for gamers to easily access personal settings including keymap settings on the go, according to Razer.

MADE TO RAID Whether you’re a tank, healer or DPS, always be ready to raid with the Razer Naga X—an ergonomic MMO gaming mouse with 16 programmable buttons. Made lighter and armed with other best-in-slot features, it’s time you got geared up to top the logs. 16 PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS Have a greater arsenal of commands at your fingertips by mapping out essential hotkeys or macros via Razer Synapse 3, and utilize its advanced feature—Razer HyperShift—to double your inputs with a secondary button profile that can be toggled at the press of a key. 85G MIDWEIGHT ERGONOMIC DESIGN Weighing 40% less than the Razer Naga Trinity, the Razer Naga X’s lighter, ergonomic form makes every swipe feel effortless. Recommended for gamers with medium to large hand sizes, this MMO gaming mouse is best suited for those who favor palm or claw grip styles. 2ND-GEN RAZER OPTICAL MOUSE SWITCHES Improved with greater tactile feedback, every click now feels and sounds more satisfying—actuating via an infrared light beam for an industry-leading response time of 0.2ms. Because this form of actuation no longer requires traditional physical contact, it removes the need for debounce delay and never triggers unintended clicks, giving you closer control and flawless execution. RAZER 5G ADVANCED OPTICAL SENSOR Engineered with 99.4% tracking accuracy, the sensor in this MMO gaming mouse also allows for an advanced level of precision as it can be calibrated via Razer Synapse by setting a preset or custom mouse surface profile.