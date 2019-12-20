Logitech’s G600 MMO Gaming Mouse is just $22.99

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup, the Logitech's G600 MMO Gaming Mouse is perfect for playing World of Warcraft or FFXIV. This is a fantastic deal, which would be an excellent gift or stocking stuffer, offering RGB lights, 20 MMO-orientated buttons, and up to 8,200 DPI sensitivity.

Logitech G600 Mouse gaming mouse costs just $22.99, which takes off 71% off the original price of $79.99

The Logitech G600 Mouse has a gaming-grade laser that offers high-precision tracking up to 8200 DPI along with primary buttons rated up to 20 million clicks each and even using a braided cable that allows this mouse to have high-durability. This mouse is built for comfort and the curved MMO buttons allow for continuous use without any strain or pain. These buttons are tuned to reduce click fatigue without accidental actuation. The RGB lights are custom backlit keys, with assign up to 16 million colors and can use multiple different profiles.

The twelve MMO-tuned buttons allow you to have up to twelve thumb buttons that are surrounded by the Dual-dish thumb panel. Two carefully positioned sets of six buttons help reduce action timings and minimizes misclicks.

This mouse does have a fantastic feature called the "G Shift Ring finger button" this button instantly doubles the number of buttons. This button is on the right-hand side, which can either changes the number of actions the buttons can offer, but this button can also shift between five different DPI levels.

The Onboard brains allow up to three memory profiles, so any programmed buttons are saved to the mouse allowing for easy transferred between computers. These onboard brains allow for the storage of your customized buttons, tracking, and lighting color information. These buttons offer the ability to make intricate macros.

This mouse is at such an amazingly low price point, and it is a fantastic deal. Especially since this mouse not only offers RGB lights and the up to twenty programmable buttons, this mouse initially costs $79.99, but for the upcoming holiday, this mouse has been discounted down to $22.99, taking a full 71% off.