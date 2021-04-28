Razer Releases The Compact Orochi V2 Gaming Mouse

Razer has released its latest gaming mouse, which features an incredibly compact design and over 900 hours of use from just one AA battery. The Orochi V2 gaming mouse offers a compact form factor and high-performance, perfect for a mobile gaming setup. The Razer Orochi V2 is currently available with Razer Customs or in Razer's standard colors. It is currently available on Razer's website with the Black/white models featuring a $69.99 price tag, while the Razer Custom edition features a higher price of $89.99.

The Orochi V2 gaming mouse is currently available on Razer's website, and this gaming mouse supports HyperSpeed Wireless Technology

Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's Peripherals Business Unit, said, "Gamers shouldn't have to sacrifice performance for portability; the Orochi V2 uses state-of-the-art gaming-grade components combined with unique lightweight design features; making it the ideal portable gaming mouse."

A Unique Raspberry Pi Case Looks Like A Minecraft Ore Block

If you want to deviate from the standard black and white color options, the Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse's top panel can be easily customized from over one hundred different designs available through Razer Customs. Razer Customs includes multiple designs, stickers, and colors. Razer Customs can utilize these options to ensure your gaming mouse easily matches your gaming setup as best as possible.

This gaming mouse utilizes a symmetrical right-handed design and can connect to your PC through a 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth connection. Using the 2.4 GHz connection, this mouse can feature 425 hours of playtime, while using Bluetooth will feature 950 hours of use.

This gaming mouse also utilizes Razer's second-generation Mechanical Mouse switches, rated for over 60 million clicks. This ensures that gamers won't need to replace this gaming mouse for a considerable amount of time. Since this mouse uses a 5G optical sensor with 99.4% resolution accuracy with On-The-Fly sensitivity adjustment featuring five different stages, these five stages range from a DPI of 400 up to a DPI of 6400.

The Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse is currently available through Razer's website with black or white models featuring a price of $69.99. Still, if you want to customize your gaming mouse, it'll be a bit more expensive, currently being priced at $89.99.