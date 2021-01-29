Razer Introduces its Newest Gaming Mouse, Called The Viper 8KHz

Razer has announced its newest gaming mouse called the Razer Viper 8KHz, and this gaming mouse features an ambidextrous design. This design ensures that left-handed or right-handed gamers can use this mouse and experience the high-speed polling rate. The Viper 8KHz is expected to be available now at the retail price of $79.99.

The Viper 8KHz gaming mouse features a unique design that allows for both left-handed gamers and right-handed gamers to enjoy the fantastic feeling gaming mouse easily. This gaming mouse features the classic black color scheme with the Razer logo located on the palm rest, and this Razer logo features lighting which can be controlled through the Razer Synapse app. This allows for different lighting effects to be applied easily.

Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's peripherals business unit, stated, "Latency is a very important part of gameplay that significantly affects the overall gaming experience - and yet, it is overlooked by many companies that focused for too long on increasing DPI. Unlike DPI, lower latency benefits everyone from casual to professional players by shaving off important milliseconds from the overall reaction time; and During our testing and development process with a large pool of competitive players and mouse enthusiasts, many reported significantly smoother and more responsive input when using the HyperPolling Technology featured in the new Viper 8KHz eSports gaming mouse."

The Viper 8KHz gaming mouse lives up to its name, featuring a polling rate of 8000 Hz, which is substantially larger than standard gaming mice, which feature a polling rate of up to 1000 Hz. The Viper 8KHz utilizes Razer's HyperPolling Technology, which utilizes a high-speed USB microcontroller to support this higher than average polling rate.

This gaming mouse features On-The-Fly sensitivity adjustment, with the DPI buttons located in the mouse's center, featuring five different stages. These stages feature a sensitivity ranging from 400 DPI up to 3,200 but can be completely customized through Razer's Synapse.

