Razer Makes The Tomahawk Gaming Desktop Available For Preorder – Features A 10-Liter Mini-ITX Chassis

11 months ago we saw the Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop at CES 2020. The excitement was high as small form factor cases were taking the market by storm. Razer hopped on the wave and started developing the Tomahawk Gaming Desktop. Now available for preorder exclusively on the Razer website, the Tomahawk Gaming Desktop features a 10-liter chassis powered by an Intel Core i9-9980HK with an Intel Compute Element.

The Tomahawk Features A 10-Liter Design With Impressive Cooling

The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop comes in two different configurations. For those looking to go maximize the power this desktop provides, Razer has paired the Compute Unit with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card. For those who don't need as much or power or a graphics card, the other configuration comes with an unpopulated PCIe x16 slot. This allows you to choose what GPU you want to add to the system if you even want to add one. The processor for this desktop is a 10th Gen Comet Lake H-series chip, the i9-9980HK. This chip has never been seen in a Compute Unit.

Other than the graphics card, both configurations are identical. The Tomahawk comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM installed in the Compute Unit and is powered by a 750-watt power supply. The storage is a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD paired with a 2TB HDD at 5,400 RPM. The system is cooled using 120 mm fans mounted on the top and a cooler on the Compute Unit and the GPU. Although the Tomahawk was seen with a glass side panel at CES, Razer has opted to go with an aluminum side panel. The ports on the Tomahawk are two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a pair of Ethernet ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0A, and a headphone jack.

The Tomahawk is $2,399.99 without a GPU or $3,199.99 with an RTX 3080. This pricing is quite premium, but it does offer what you can't find very often a prebuilt Mini-ITX form factor desktop. It also features Razer's signature RGB controllable through Razer's own Synapse software.