Razer Unveils The Tomahawk N1 Chassis and Gaming PC

When we first talked about the Intel Ghost Canyon NUC a couple of days ago we mentioned that Intel hinted that we might see more of this coming from other partners suggesting their slightly bulky, but still small, design was to be more or less a reference model, and it didn't take long for it to show up in other places after all. Razer showed off their new Razer Tomahawk N1 Chassis and Gaming PC design at their suite here at CES 2020 and it's quite a nice spectacle.























The Tomahawk N1 is based around the Intel designed Element Module but they've got for a more familiar sandwich style case, or as close as you can with the Element Module. Flanked by two tempered glass side panels the case is solid on the front with Razer's iconic logo in green, cooling is handled by two exhaust 120mm fans on the top to keep thermals in check. I asked about cooling performance since the Element Module fan is sandwiched between the module and the GPU and according to them, there were no thermal issues with the RTX 2080 installed and running.

Power is supplied by their included industry standard SFX form factor so that if it needed to be replaced or upgraded it's a fairly simple affair. Installation of all the components couldn't be easier as the handle on the back allows for the entire inside of the chassis to slide out of the back and be readily accessible. They are looking at the possibility of adding a bulk storage compatible solution inside as right now it's all limited to M.2 form factors.

One of the side benefits for us of getting to look about with the Tomahawk N1 was getting a little more hands on with the Intel Element Module rather than just looking at it through a mesh side panel. This lets us get a better look at the cooling unit for the CPU that shows the heat is exhausted out of the top using a wide fin array rather than what we thought was a blower to exhaust out of the back, CPU options range from the i5 to i9 9th Generation family. We also observed the two DDR4 SODIMM slots as well as the two available M.2 bays towards the rear of the card. There is an additional 3rd M.2 slot on the base board along with a x16 PCIe Gen 3.0 and a x4 PCIe Gen 3.0 slot but only 16 lanes are accessible from the Element Module so you'll have to get a little creative if you want to take full advantage of the platform.





Pricing and Availability

Pricing and Availability are to be determined.