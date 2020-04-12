Razer ‘Easter 2020 Double Treat’ Giveaway – For Gaming and Working

We've got a new 'Easter 2020 double treat' giveaway for you today, made in partnership with Razer exclusively for our North American readership. The company is providing two bundles, one dedicated to gaming and anothe to working, for the purpose of these two contests. Just enter each contest through the respective Gleam box in order to try your luck!

Razer 'Stay Home, Game On' Bundle Giveaway



Stay Home, Game On Bundle – Light up your at-home gaming space with the hottest Razer peripherals

Huntsman Elite (#1 best-selling keyboard in the US according to NPD Group)

New Razer Optical Switch – Light and Clicky

Key stabilizer bar for precise, balanced actuation

Plush leatherette ergonomic wrist rest

Razer Chroma backlighting with underglow

Multi-function digital dial with three media keys

Kraken Ultimate headset

THX Spatial Audio

Custom-tuned 50mm drivers

Active noise-canceling microphone

Eyewear-friendly cooling gel cushions

Razer Chroma RGB underglow lighting

Basilisk Ultimate mouse

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology

11 programmable buttons

14 customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting zones

Customizable scroll wheel resistance

Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor

Goliathus Chroma extended mat

Powered by Chroma

Balanced for speed and control playstyles

Optimized surface for all mice and sensors

Inter-device color synchronization

Ripsaw HD capture card

Full HD 1080p at 60 FPS for powerful stream performance

4K 60 FPS passthrough for uninterrupted, smooth gameplay

Full audio mixing capabilities for hassle-free audio management

HDMI 2.0 & USB 3.0 connectivity for zero latency output and maximum details

3.5mm audio cable for easy, software-free setup

Razer 'Stay Home, Work On' Bundle Giveaway



Stay Home, Work On Bundle – Boost your work from home productivity

Kiyo webcam

Desktop streaming camera with multi-step ring light

High fps HD Video (720p 60fps/1080p 30fps)

Compatible with Open Broadcaster Software and Xsplit

Seiren X microphone

Condenser microphone made for streaming

Supercardioid pick-up pattern to reduce background noise

Built-in shock mount to dampen vibrations

Mute button

Zero-latency 3.5 mm headphone monitoring port

BlackWidow Lite keyboard

Mechanical Switches (Orange)

Silent Keys with included o-rings

Compact form factor

Individually backlit keys

Razer Synapse 3 configuration tool

Kraken X headset

7.1 Surround Sound

Ultra-light at 250g

Bendable Cardioid Microphone

Custom-Tuned 40 mm Drivers

On-headset Controls

Cross-Platform Compatibility

Basilisk X Hyperspeed mouse

HyperSpeed Wireless technology

5G Advanced Optical Sensor

Ultra-Long (up to 450 hours) Battery Life

Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches

6 Programmable Buttons