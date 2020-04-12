ReShade Raytraced Uncharted Drake’s Fortune PC Looks Impressive Running in RPCS3 Emulator

Ever wondered how the first Uncharted installment would look on PC with Ray Tracing effects? This brand-new video comparison shows how impressive the game can look running in RPCS3.

Courtesy of YouTube channel Digital Dreams, this new video shows Naughty Dog’s first PS3 Uncharted installment, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, running in the RPCS3 PC PS3 emulator on Ultra-graphic settings with Pascal Glicher’s Reshade Ray Tracing modification.

While ReShade Ray Tracing effects cannot be compared to native Ray Tracing, it does show how the lighting in older titles can be improved.

Naughty Dog didn’t implement ambient occlusion until 2009’s Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and the use of Pascal Glicher’s Reshade Ray Tracing mod surely improves the lighting in the first Uncharted.

While the RPCS3 emulator has made great progress the past year, Uncharted Drake’s Fortune, among others, still suffers from some performance issues and glitches.

To download the beta version of Pascal Gilcher’s RayTraced Global Illumination shader for Reshade, please visit this link and become a Patron.

The latest public version of RPCS3 can be downloaded via the emulator’s official website.

We've included a part of Uncharted's original press release from 2007 down below:

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Taking full advantage of the power of PS3, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune is developed using proprietary technology that promises to impress players with incredibly realistic characters and lifelike environments. Building on its legacy of extraordinary storytelling, Naughty Dog has created an elaborate plot that will have players guessing at every turn. Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, brings players into a world ripe with realism and unexpected juxtapositions. A fallible hero akin to those depicted in pulp-adventure genre films, Nathan Drake brings a humanity and believability never seen before in video gaming, enabled entirely through PS3 technology advancements. STORYLINE

A 400-year-old clue in the coffin of Sir Francis Drake sets a modern-day fortune hunter on an exploration for the fabled treasure of El Dorado, leading to the discovery of a forgotten island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The search turns deadly when Nathan Drake becomes stranded on the island and hunted by mercenaries. Outnumbered and outgunned, Drake and his companions must fight to survive as they begin to unravel the terrible secrets hidden on the Island.