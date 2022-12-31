Rare & Canceled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Prototype Graphics Card Pictured

The much-rumored but later canceled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB graphics card has been pictured which confirms its existence.

A canceled prototype for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB GPU appears in leaked photos

According to previous reports, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB graphics card only saw prototype stages and never saw a production run. The graphics card was fashioned with the GA104-401 GPU and was similar to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB with only a few changes. The RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB offered twice the memory and a higher base and boost clock. The card was anticipated to go head to head with the Intel Arc A770 16 GB graphics card but was later delayed and eventually canceled.

Some factors that contributed to the cancelation of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB card were the oversupply of Ampere chips in the market and the rising cost of materials, especially the GDDR6(X) memory chips.

Now we have the first pictures of the prototype NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB graphics card from MEGAsizeGPU. The logo, however, reads "RTX 3070," which would not specify that it was the RTX 3070 Ti GPU unless you looked at the specifications of the card within GPU-z.

2 of 9

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card prototype was put through GPU-Z to give us a look at some specifications since none were revealed with the images leaked. The bus interface is a PCIe 4.0 (x16) with 16 GB GDDR6 memory. The bus width is 256 bits and offers a bandwidth of 512 GB/s. The boost clock starts at 1590 MHz and boosts to 1800 MHz.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB specs are confirmed through GPU-z (Image Credits: MEGAsizeGPU).

MEGAsizeGPU, the source of the leaked photos, could not provide any current specifications or benchmarks of the current graphics card. It is speculated that the drivers available on NVIDIA's support page would be compatible with the graphics card. Also, it does raise the question of how this individual graphics card appears outside of NVIDIA's offices. While the 3070 Ti 16 GB was never launched in the retail segment, the successor to the RTX 3070 Ti, the 4070 Ti 12 GB, will see its official launch next week at CES 2023.

News Sources: MEGAsizeGPU, VideoCardz