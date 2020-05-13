Rainbow Six Siege’s Next Season is Operation Steel Wave, Some Operator Details Leak

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 will likely roll on with a new season sometime within the next few weeks, and Ubisoft has revealed a name for the update – Operation Steel Wave. We don’t have any major details for Steel Wave just yet, but this animated teaser was posted to Twitter.

Given the name “Steel Wave” and the twisted metal and rubble in the foreground of the teaser, it seems like at least one of our new operators may have the ability to break through hard barriers. This has potentially been confirmed by reliable RSS leaker Kormora, who had this to say on the ResetEra forums…

Info on the operators I've been given is pretty vague. All I know is the pyramid device for the defender that slows you down when it sees you (as I mentioned before) and some sort of hard breach operator.

Sounds like an interesting duo. Of course, we already know a bit about Rainbow Six Siege Y5S1 thanks to the game’s roadmap – our two new operators will be from South Africa and Norway, and we’ll getting a rework of the game’s iconic House map. Of course, a new battle pass and some sort of limited-time event are also in the works.

Speaking of events, RSS players can currently tackle The Grand Larceny, a limited-time mode that tasks teams of five with claiming and defending safe boxes. The mode will be available until May 19 – you can check out a trailer for The Grand Larceny, below.

So, one last question – when will Operation Steel Wave kick off? Given the three-month timing you usually see between seasons, Steel Wave should kick off in early June, but according to Kormora the RSS team is struggling with developing during the COVID-19 pandemic, so there may be delays.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.