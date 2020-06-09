Rainbow Six Siege's next season, Operation Steel Wave, has yet to officially kick off, but given the game is the leakiest boat in the industry, we already know a lot about what to expect from the next two seasons. Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 will only feature a total of six new operators – Seasons 1 and 2 both include a couple, but Seasons 3 and 4 are only getting a single character apiece. So, who can we expect?

Well, YouTuber Game Felonies, who’s delivered legit leaks in the past, has posted a video that purportedly shows Season 3 and 4 content. The video is very blurry and difficult to watch (seriously, don’t bother if you’re prone to motion sickness), but dedicated R6S fans on Reddit have managed to draw quite a few details from it…

Our two new operators are codenamed Scout (attacker) and Aruni (defender), and it seems like Scout is a Splinter Cell crossover character, perhaps even Sam Fisher (although that hasn’t been confirmed). Reliable R6S leaker Kormora has also noted the Season 3 operator will be a Splinter Cell tie-in. Here’s a bit more detail about the new operator’s abilities:

Scout has a camera that can drill into walls, which seems to be fired by a pistol-like device. He also may be able to tap into camera feeds using something that looks a lot like Sam Fisher’s iconic night-vision goggles. Very Splinter-Cell-ish stuff, no? Oh, and a datamined image (seen above), which fans previously thought was a skin for another operator definitely has a pretty strong Fisher vibe, doesn’t it? So yeah, it’s not confirmed, but it seems pretty likely to me Sam Fisher is coming to Siege.

Meanwhile, Aruni has a gadget called “Laser Reinforcement,” which, unfortunately, is never used in the leaker’s video. These reinforcements can be placed in doors and windows. Apparently, Aruni also has a prosthetic arm, which can be used to punch out hatches.

As for other things revealed in the leak video, the whole thing takes place on what appears to be a rework of the Chalet map, and we catch glimpses of new Elite Skin for Tachanka and some sort of Splinter-Cell-themed headgear for Nokk.

Rainbow Six Siege is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Operation Steel Wave is currently being tested – the season’s full launch was delayed slightly, but it’s expected to drop next week. If you’d like to get a taste of R6S before the next season kicks off, Ubisoft is offering another free weekend from June 11 to June 15.