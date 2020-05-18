Rainbow Six Siege Shows Ace and Melusi Gameplay, Steel Wave Hits Test Servers Tomorrow

Last week, Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Siege Y5S2 would be entitled “Operation Steel Wave,” and the season’s two new operators, Ace and Melusi, promptly leaked. We still didn’t know exactly how Ace and Melusi would play, but that question has now been answered by a new 20-minute Steel Wave gameplay reveal, which you can check out below.

Here’s a bit more detail about Ace and Melusi:

acquired a heroic reputation as a part of the Norwegian Home Guard After being accepted into the Forsvarets Spesialkommando, on a joint UN operation in Somalia, Ace emerged saving Kali’s life. The offer to join NIGHTHAVEN swiftly followed. Ace is equipped with S.E.L.M.A., a throwable and stickable device that will stick to any vertical surface and slowly destroy up to 3 panels, one after the other. The S.E.L.M.A gadget can also be thrown at almost any defensive gadget and destroy it with its arms or water explosive. Melusi signed up with the South African National Defence Force to broaden her skillset and fund her field ranger training. After an ambush left her badly wounded, she resigned from the military and – as the heart of the Inkaba Task Force Anti-Poaching Unit – began training local women in tracking, interception, and surveillance. Melusi is equipped with Banshee deployable electronic gadgets. It applies a slowing effect to any attackers that are in a direct line of sight. The Banshee can also be used as an intel gadget as it produces an identifiable sound when an attacker entire its range.

In addition to the new operators, Steel Wave will include a rework of the iconic House map, a buff for Amaru, a new Elite Set for Echo, and likely a new limited-time mode.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Operation Steel Wave hits test servers tomorrow (May 19). A full release date for the season has not been revealed, but usually updates stay on test servers for around two weeks before launching.