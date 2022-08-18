Menu
Company

Quantum Knights Is a Third Person Looter Shooter for PC Due to Be Shown at Gamescom

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 18, 2022
Quantum Knights

Seoul-based game production company LINE Games Corporation (already mentioned on Wccftech with its free-to-play action RPG UNDECEMBER) announced its participation in Gamescom 2022 with its new PC game Quantum Knights. According to the press release, developer Space Dive Games is working on this third-person looter shooter that will get its gameplay trailer on Wednesday, August 24th.

Set in a medieval fantasy open world where magic and firearms coexist, Quantum Knights offers stylish action based on shooter game’s dynamic combat and movement mechanisms.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Expedition Agartha Is a Hardcore 1st Person Medieval Looter Survival Game

Each firearm featured in Quantum Knights has its own unique design and can be enhanced by carving in magic circles, which allows for the player to tailor the character’s specialty and combat style accordingly.

LINE Games is planning to launch the game globally in 2023. Of course, delays should always be expected, as shown in recent months.

Check out the cinematic Quantum Knights trailer below and stay tuned on Wccftech for our Gamescom 2022 coverage.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order