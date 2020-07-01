Quantum Error Dev Explains How PS5’s DualSense and Tempest Will Be Used in the Game

Quantum Error is a PlayStation exclusive game in development at independent studio TeamKill Media. Due for release on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the horror game where you play as firefighters responding will definitely look and play at its best on Sony's upcoming next-generation console.

In a new interview published on the latest Official PlayStation Magazine (August 2020, issue 177), Micah Jones (one of the four brothers who founded TeamKill Media) explained some of the exclusive features available thanks to the new DualSense controller.

For example, we are going to make every gunshot vibrate the side of the hand that would be holding the handle of the gun, vibrate the controller dynamically according to where the enemy hits you. We are going to have the player go to doors that have the possibility of backdraught explosions and the character will place his left hand on the door and if it's hot the controller will vibrate on the left side of the controller to warn the player of an explosion if that door is opened.

Quantum Error will also take advantage of the PlayStation 5's hardware ray tracing capabilities as well as the much-touted Tempest 3D audio engine.

The usage of ray tracing with light and shadows and how we can use darkness in the atmosphere goes a long way to impart the feelings in a horror game. It's really hard to put into words, but the atmosphere you can create using ray tracing in the environment with a horror game is so much more intense and realistic. I believe it's going to be a different experience than gamers have ever had. Audio also plays a huge part in bringing on that horror feel and maintaining it throughout a game. We are going to make the player feel like they are actually there in the game, with the sound engulfing them, perceiving an enemy's location and the direction and making the environment feel alive as you traverse.

There's no release date yet for Quantum Error, but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.