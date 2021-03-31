Quake II RTX 1.5 Update Introduces Support For New Vulkan Ray Tracing Method and More

A new Quake II RTX update has gone live a few hours ago, introducing a new Vulkan ray tracing method and more.

The new ray tracing method uses the VK_KHR_ray_query extension API, which is said to perform best with recent drivers from NVIDIA and AMD.

Added support for ray tracing using the `VK_KHR_ray_query` extension API.

NOTE: This is an optional feature, and the two previously supported methods, `VK_NV_ray_tracing` and `VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline`, are still supported. We recommend using NVIDIA Graphics Driver version 465 or newer, or AMD Radeon Software version 21.3.1 or newer.

According to online reports, the new Quake II RTX Vulkan ray tracing method does bring noticeable performance improvements.

I think performance has increased with VK_KHR_ray_query, now in 1080p I never drop under 60fps and I've seen peaks of over 80, I keep everything as high as possible, from RT quality, to reflection recursions, etc. On a 2080 (driver 461.40).

The Quake II RTX 1.5 update also introduces a variety of fixes and improvements, which you can find detailed below.

Fixed issues: Fixed the crash that happened on some systems when the game is minimized

Fixed the invalid Vulkan API usage that happened in the bloom pass

Fixed the invalid barrier for an inter-queue resource transition

Fixed the out-of-bounds addressing of the framebuffer array Misc Improvements: Reduced the delay after resolution changes by avoiding re-initialization of the RT pipelines.

Changed the memory type required for the UBO and transparency upload buffers to `(HOST_VISIBLE | HOST_COHERENT)`.

Improved logging around SLI initialization.

Quake II RTX is now available on PC via Steam.