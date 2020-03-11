PUBG PC Update 6.3 Now Live On Test Server; Brings New Weapon, Balance Changes, QOL Improvements and More

A new PUBG PC update has been launched on the test server, bringing a few changes to the popular battle royale game.

The 6.3 update introduces the Panzerfaust on the Karakin map. The weapon fires a missile that travels quickly but that can be dodged by attentive players.

Panzerfaust Karakin exclusive

Uncommon world spawn found across the map

Guaranteed to be in every airdrop

The Panzerfaust warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid air The damage radius is 6m from the point of impact The explosion can deal splash damage through thin walls and objects, up to a short distance Can be used to breach specific walls on Karakin, much like the Sticky Bomb The warhead will explode mid air, before impact if damaged by explosions or shot by a bullet

One time use Once the warhead is fired, the Panzerfaust tube will be discarded and cannot be picked back up

Firing the warhead produces a backblast, so be careful! The backblast damages those within a 3m zone behind the weapon

Be careful you don’t have any teammates, or a wall too close behind you. You’ve been warned

Zeroing options at 60, 100 (default) and 150 meters

The PUBG 6.3 update also brings weapon balance changes. Some of the changes are somewhat unexpected, as the changes to the M249.

Tommy Gun

Stronger and more versatile. You can now also attach Red Dots and Holos to your Tommy. Added upper rail to attach Red Dot and Holo Sights

Increased rate of fire from 700 to 750

Increased firing accuracy We’ve reduced the bullet deviation penalty when firing for an extended duration

Increased moving accuracy

Decreased recoil when firing for an extended duration This is due to the increased rate of fire

M249​

Removed from Care Packages and added to normal loot on Miramar and Erangel. Can now take more attachments but is tougher to control and does less damage. Added Stock attachment slot A Tactical Stock can be equipped to improve weapon stability

Added Magazine attachment​ slot Reduced standard ammo capacity to 75 Now holds 150 with an extended mag

Decreased base bullet damage from 45 to 40

Increased recoil

Found on Miramar and Erangel

Semi-rare spawn UMP-45​

An increase in power across the board, making the UMP a more viable choice for your arsenal. Increased base bullet damage​ from 39 to 41

Increased rate of fire from 650 to 670

Increased muzzle velocity from 300 to 360 This means an increase to the speed at which bullets leave the barrel, making it a bit easier to track moving targets

Alongside these balance changes, the M249 and Tommy Gun models and firing sounds have been updated.

The new PUBG update also brings quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

Quality of Life Improvements Improved visibility of nearby items on the ground by enhancing the glowing effect and adding a new pulse effect The new pulse effect can be disabled and is listed as “Item Flashing Effect” under Gameplay settings

Added an electric static sound to the Blue Zone wall providing players with an audible queue when the Blue Zone is near

[Team Deathmatch] Added Rich Presence to let your Discord and Steam friends know when you’re fragging in TDM

[Team Deathmatch] Invincibility will now be removed instantly when engaging in combat (firing a weapon, throwing grenade etc.)

[Team Deathmatch] Hotkey for player reports is disabled for 1 second after death to prevent accidental activation Bug Fixes Fixed the following issues: Location of teammate’s character not synchronized with observer’s display in certain situations

Map texture displayed in poor quality

‘Round 3’ message constantly displayed and round not starting in Team Deathmatch

Name of Victory dance 12 emote not displayed properly

Visual misalignment on the Blue Zone UI

Visual issue with the background of the vehicle durability UI

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S Trench Coat clipping through the character

All glasses & mask items not being displayed when equipping Golden Dragon Traditional Cap

Titles of all Keys not being displayed correctly in store and inventory

Unable to accomplish the mission ‘Reach top 10 after earning a kill with QBZ/AKM’ in certain situations Miscellaneous Changes Sticky Bombs can now be found in Training Mode

Added additional ringtone for the Sticky Bomb

PUBG is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One. The game is also out on iOS and Android as PUBG Mobile.