PUBG PC 5.3 Update To Introduce Cloud Saving For Settings, Fixes For Stuttering Issues And More

A new PUBG PC update is live on the test server, bringing some brand new features to game and more.

The 5.3 update brings some improvements to the blood effect, reduces the maximum number of Vending Machines uses and introduces Cloud Saving for settings.

“Bloody realistic” Blood Effect Improvements Headshots including the neck area produce more distinct visual effect to ensure clear identification of hit

Blood splatter will be shown on walls and floors if the character is hit near it The size of the blood splash is unified across all color settings

Blood impacts on characters will now provide a more precise visual representation of which body parts have been hit Vending Machine Reduced the maximum number of uses per Vending Machine from 15 to 10 Cloud Saving Settings now can be saved to the cloud in the settings screen

Saved settings can be loaded in the settings screen when needed This also allows players to load their account settings even when playing on a new PC

Settings that are dependent on hardware cannot be saved GRAPHICS: All settings in the GRAPHICS category except “Language Setting” GAMEPLAY: “Inventory Character Render” setting cannot be saved

The Cloud Saving option can be found at the bottom right of the SETTINGS screen

Test Server settings will only be saved on to the test server account

The PUBG Weapon Mastery mechanic is also receiving some tweaks.

Favorite Weapon Players can now choose their “favorite weapon” in the Mastery tab

The weapon of choice will show up as the first weapon stat in your PUBG ID, regardless of whether the weapon has the highest level or not

A grey star will show up when player’s mouse is hovered over it. Clicking the star will favorite the weapon

A gold star will show up next to a chosen weapon when a player favorites it

Players can only favorite individual weapons and not categories

There can only be one favorite. That’s just logical

The favorite weapon will always show up at the top of players’ list, even when the sorting feature is used

The PUBG 5.3 update also brings some UI changes as well as tweaks to Custom Matches, Crates and bug fixes, including fixes for some extremely annoying stuttering issues.

UI/UX Lobby Theme Lobby background will change to a HAPPY HOLIDAYS theme once the patch is updated on live servers

To set the winter mood, the lobby music has also been changed Weapon HUD Improvement Heal and acceleration icons on the weapon HUD will now flash when activated CUSTOM MATCH Esports Mode Boats and Aquarails now have fixed spawn locations and numbers on Sanhok Observing UI Improvement Enabled rear camera flip (180 degrees flip) by pressing Ctrl+R key during freecam perspective

Enabled adjusting camera movement speed during observing Speed up: = Speed down: –

Bullet tracer setting indicator will now be shown on the bottom left of the UI REPLAY Old replays cannot be played due to a version update to the replay system. WORLD All PGC signs and banners on Miramar have been removed PUBG SURVIVOR PASS: BADLANDS The current season of both the Survivor Pass and Survival Title System will end on January 14 PDT Starting January 1st, there will be a countdown on the Survivor Pass lobby banner notifying players of the pass end date A pop-up message will be displayed to users purchasing Premium Pass and Level-up items, alerting them of the time left until pass end

Premium Pass and Level-up items can be purchased until the Pass period ends SKINS & ITEMS The following items will be added to the Store after Update 5.3 hits live servers: Added 2 BattleStat weapon skins (QBU and P1911)

Added 2 BattleStat weapon skins (SKS and P92) Purchasable with BP

Added 3 Factory Worker skins

Added 4 Punk Destruction skins Crates Crates requiring keys to unlock are no-longer included in the pool of Random Crates purchasable with BP For more information, please go to the following link: Dev Letter: Improving Crate Content

Random Crate contents and percentages have been adjusted as shown below: PUBG BUG FIXES Gameplay Fixed an issue where the reticle would shake when ADS with a 6x Scope equipped

Fixed an issue where character movement would stutter when firing the DBS in certain situations

Fixed an issue where BRDM collision damage was higher than intended

Fixed an issue where a disconnected player could float when displaced by a prone character World Mitigated an issue which causes players to be bumped into the air when moving close to certain objects Custom Match Fixed an issue while observing and using the x-ray feature where the character outline is not visible after a player is revived

Fixed an issue where healing items would not show while spectating in free cam when in observer mode UI/UX Fixed an issue where only the ammo of one weapon is updated in the inventory when holding more than one weapon using the same ammo type

Fixed an issue where the character size would show incorrectly in lobby when moving to lobby after seeing preview of PGC 2019 bundle

Fixed an issue where character rendering is done late when changing gender while creating a character

Fixed an issue where item equipped icon and new item notification icon would appear at the same location in CUSTOMIZE menu

PUBG is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.