Monster Hunter Rise Demo Stuttering Issues Will Not Happen In The Final Game, Capcom Confirms

The stuttering issues seen in the current Monster Hunter Rise playable demo will not occur in the final version of the game, Capcom confirmed today.

In a new message shared on the game's Official Japanese Twitter profile, translated by Siliconera, Capcom confirmed that these issues, which occur when too many friends are registered on the user's account, will not happen in the final game.

For customers using the demo version of Monster Hunter Rise, if the number of registered friends on the user’s account exceeds a certain number, the game will begin to stutter (this is a processing failure).. Please be assured that we have confirmed that this issue does not occur in the full version. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your support

Aside from these stuttering issues, the Monster Hunter Rise playable demo seems to run quite well on the Nintendo Switch, as it rarely dips below 30 FPS, as confirmed by a tech analysis shared last week.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on Nintendo Switch on March 26th. The playable demo now available on the eShop features 4 different quests, local co-op and online co-op that will be available only until February 1st.