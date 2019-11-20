PUBG PC 5.2 Update Released On Live Server; Brings Vikendi Changes And More

A new update has been launched on PUBG PC's live servers, introducing new features and gameplay tweaks to the game.

The biggest changes introduced by the 5.2 update are for the Vikendi map, which has been tweaked considerably for a more enjoyable experience. The update also introduces the Spike Trap, the new PUBG Labs feature and more.

First up, players can now bring their ambush arsenal up a notch and cover their 6 on a dark desert highway with the all-new Spike Trap. Deploy these spiked surprises in the path of an oncoming vehicle to quickly and effectively burst their tires. Spike Traps spawn across all Battlegrounds, are single use - only affecting a single vehicle each, and cannot be picked up again once placed. There have been balance changes made to Vikendi to further solidify the snowbound sniperland. First off, a number of buildings have had their windows reduced to provide better cover while inside. Several of Vikendi’s key locations have had minor updates to improve map navigation and match flow. Players who like to take charge of their squad’s destiny can now utilize the Map Waypoint system. While your map is open, you can select specific areas to place up to four waypoints for your team to follow. This update also introduces players to PUBG Labs, a place for our developers and fans to collaborate on updates and experiments within the PUBG ecosystem https://youtu.be/P6N-WRd5ulM

PUBG Labs is definitely a very interesting addition that will allow developers to improve the game more with the help of the community.

PUBG Labs is a space where we will work with the community and players to experiment with new game modes, rule sets, features and so much more. Your feedback on the systems and tests we carry out on in PUBG Labs will directly benefit the community and grow our perspective on player priorities.

Full notes for the 5.2 update can be found here.

PUBG is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android.