PUBG Clans May Soon Become a Reality in the Game, According to Datamining

PUBG clans could soon become a reality through an in-game system, according to datamining performed by PlayerIGN, who previously uncovered other PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds features and news before the official announcements.

Here's what PlayerIGN was able to find on PUBG clans by sorting through the game's files.

- 5,000 BP COST

- Title: 2-15 char., 6 num.

- Tag: 2-4 char.

- Slogan: 30 char.

- Presentation: 180 char.

- Members: 20

- "recruits" & "'résumés"

It's not too surprising that the developers would add such a feature to the game, particularly since PUBG Mobile has it already. The only question at this point is when PUBG clans will be added, though there's a chance the reveal might come at Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards 2019 next month, as PUBG has often been showcased there.

In other PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds news, the PC version received update 5.1 in late October, while PUBG console got crossplay between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users on October 1st.

There'll soon be a narrative-focused title set in the PUBG universe, too. The project is in development at Striking Distance Studios, a brand new team led by Glen Schofield (former founder of Visceral Games and Sledgehammer Games alongside Michael Condrey, who's now leading a new studio at 2K.).

Schofield has excitedly tweeted about the game, stating it'll be more than just 'PUBG Story Mode'. He also encouraged game developers to check out the career openings, adding that work is underway on the new facility (Bishop Ranch, a business park in San Ramon, California) where the folks at Striking Distance Studios are due to move in on February 2020.

It is likely the game will target exclusively next-generation platforms, given the expected development timeframe.