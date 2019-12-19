Red Dead Redemption 2 New Mods Give Arthur Supernatural Abilities

A couple of new mods have been released recently for Red Dead Redemption 2, introducing some brand new abilities for Arthur that can spice up things considerably, especially on second playthroughs and above.

The two new mods, called Telekinesis and Pyrokinesis and Blink (Teleportation), give Arthur supernatural abilities that allow him to move objects around from a distance, unleash devastating explosions and teleport from one place to another visible location.

How to use the powers

Telekinesis: Choose a target and ress Q to start telekinesis. If you hold Q a small blue box will appear on the center of your screen. You can use it to choose your target. Press Q again to stop telekinesis. During telekinesis, move mouse (camera) to move the target left, right, up and down. Hold number 1 (D1) to push the target away from the player or hold number 2 (D2) to pull the target towards the player. Press number 3 (D3) to throw the target (if it is an object) away and stop telekinesis. Press number 4 (D4) to explode the target and stop telekinesis. Telekinetic Pins: When you are not telekinesising, hold number 1 (D1) to shoot continuous telekinetic pins. Press number 2 (D2) to shoot a single telekinetic pin. Pyrokinesis: When you are not telekinesising, press number 3 (D3) to create a small fire explosion. Press number 4 (D4) to create a big fire explosion. How to teleport:

When you are not on horse or in vehicle, press X and your character will blink to the location where you are looking at. If you hold X, a small purple box will appear on the center of the screen to help you choose your target location, and release X to blink to the location. You can also teleport into the air. To teleport into the air, look at the air and press X. Your blink also has a maximum range. If your target location is not within this range, you will also blink into the air. While holding X, a pruple bar will appear on the right of the screen indicating the maximum range of the blink. When holding X, hold F12 to decrease the maximum range of the blink if you want to blink into the air. Hold F11 to increase the range.

These two mods definitely broke the game, but if you already completed Red Dead Redemption 2 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, they can make another playthrough more interesting.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.