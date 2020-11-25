PSVR Patent Indicates Potential New PS5 Headset

A recently-uncovered patent appears to indicate that a new PSVR headset is in development for the PlayStation 5.

Dutch publication LetsGoDigital shared its findings online, lining out some of the features the patent included. The potential PS5 design for the headset would add LED lighting and haptic feedback, which the PS5's DualSense controller already takes advantage of.

It sounds like an interesting departure for a VR headset to leverage haptic feedback in some way, but it sounds like that's what Sony could have in mind for the next iteration of its VR headset.

It seems much more like a safe bet after seeing this patent that Sony does have something planned for a new PSVR headset, especially since we also saw another patent in September showing off a one-handed controller with one analog stick.

Right now, however, you can of course use the PSVR headset currently on the market with your PS5. You'll have to use the newest iteration of the PlayStation camera to do so, but all your favorite games are still safe on the system.

Sony previously offered a free PlayStation Camera adaptor to allow current PSVR owners to use their headset and camera with the new system. The manufacturer even released information on the adaptor on its official website to help get it in the hands of those who needed it:.

Q: What is the PlayStation Camera adaptor and what does it do?



A: The PlayStation Camera adaptor is used to connect the PlayStation®Camera* (sold for the PlayStation®4 console) to a PlayStation®5 console. This allows the use of PlayStation®VR when playing supported PS4™ games on a PS5™ console, including games that require PlayStation®Move or PlayStation®VR aim controllers.



*Model CUH-ZEY1 or CUH-ZEY2



Please note: The new HD camera for PS5 is not compatible with PS VR. You will need to use the PS Camera (for PS4) with a PlayStation Camera adaptor (no purchase required) to use PS VR on PS5.

We'll have to watch and see where this potential PSVR patent ends up in the future.